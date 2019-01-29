English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered
If you receive a FaceTime call, chances are that the person calling could be listening, even though you haven’t picked the call, which is scary and creepy at the same time.
If you receive a FaceTime call, chances are that the person calling could be listening, even though you haven’t picked the call, which is scary and creepy at the same time.
A major bug has been identified in Apple’s popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. According to a report, the bug basically goes into motion when you make a call via the FaceTime app. As soon as a person makes a call, they can immediately start hearing audio from the receiver’s end, even before the call has been accepted. Apple has said that it has noticed the issue and should be fixed via an upcoming software update.
For now, Apple has suspended Group FaceTime calling which is a probably a precautionary step before the issue is solved.
This is clearly a big privacy issue considering almost everyone with an iOS device tends to use FaceTime. While one can snoop-in on conversations, the FaceTime call does ring like it should, so it isn’t completely intrusive.
To test the issue, 9to5Mac made a FaceTime call using an iPhone X calling an iPhone XR and managed to produce the bug. They go on to say that the issue could affect any iOS device running iOS 12.1 or later and yes, one can “listen in to soundbites of any iPhone user’s ongoing conversation without them ever knowing that you could hear them.”
If you receive a FaceTime call, chances are that the person calling could be listening, even though you haven’t picked the call, which is scary and creepy at the same time. What’s worse, if a person who is receiving a FaceTime call presses the Power button from the lock screen (which should disconnect the call), their video is also sent to the caller.
As of now, there is no solution or a way to protect yourself from the issue, unless Apple shoots out a quick fix. What we can suggest is to make sure you are not having any confidential conversation when or if your FaceTime starts ringing. The other option is to disable FaceTime altogether.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
For now, Apple has suspended Group FaceTime calling which is a probably a precautionary step before the issue is solved.
This is clearly a big privacy issue considering almost everyone with an iOS device tends to use FaceTime. While one can snoop-in on conversations, the FaceTime call does ring like it should, so it isn’t completely intrusive.
To test the issue, 9to5Mac made a FaceTime call using an iPhone X calling an iPhone XR and managed to produce the bug. They go on to say that the issue could affect any iOS device running iOS 12.1 or later and yes, one can “listen in to soundbites of any iPhone user’s ongoing conversation without them ever knowing that you could hear them.”
If you receive a FaceTime call, chances are that the person calling could be listening, even though you haven’t picked the call, which is scary and creepy at the same time. What’s worse, if a person who is receiving a FaceTime call presses the Power button from the lock screen (which should disconnect the call), their video is also sent to the caller.
As of now, there is no solution or a way to protect yourself from the issue, unless Apple shoots out a quick fix. What we can suggest is to make sure you are not having any confidential conversation when or if your FaceTime starts ringing. The other option is to disable FaceTime altogether.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered
- Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV500 SUV Spec Comparison – Prices, Features and More
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City 1-0 for Second Time to Remain in Title Hunt
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results