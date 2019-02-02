English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Apple FaceTime Privacy Bug Fixed, Update to Arrive Next Week
Apple said on Monday it would fix a flaw in its FaceTime chat software that allowed users to hear the audio of a person they were calling before that person answered the call.
Apple said on Monday it would fix a flaw in its FaceTime chat software that allowed users to hear the audio of a person they were calling before that person answered the call.
Loading...
Apple Inc said on Friday it has fixed a privacy flaw in its group video chat software and that it plans to improve how it handles reports of software bugs after a teenager and his mother tried for days to warn the iPhone maker of the bug.
Apple said on Monday it would fix a flaw in its FaceTime chat software that allowed users to hear the audio of a person they were calling before that person answered the call.
The bug was discovered by 14-year-old Grant Thompson, who, along with his mother, Michele, tried to report the bug to Apple but said they struggled to get the company’s attention until the problem gained traction on social media.
Meantime, Apple thanked the Thompson family for reporting the problem. Grant Thompson told Reuters TV (reut.tv/2WCzJu3) he was trying to chat with his friend while playing a video game when he discovered the bug.
But it took Grant Thompson and his mother, who is an attorney, nine days of phone calls, emails, online postings and even a letter on Michele Thompson’s law firm letterhead before getting a response from Apple, the family said.
“We are committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible.”
The state of New York is probing Apple’s failure to warn consumers about the bug, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Apple said on Monday it would fix a flaw in its FaceTime chat software that allowed users to hear the audio of a person they were calling before that person answered the call.
The bug was discovered by 14-year-old Grant Thompson, who, along with his mother, Michele, tried to report the bug to Apple but said they struggled to get the company’s attention until the problem gained traction on social media.
Apple turned off the FaceTime group chat feature on Monday as its engineers worked to fix the issue. The company said it has fixed the bug on its servers and will turn on the feature for users again next week.
Meantime, Apple thanked the Thompson family for reporting the problem. Grant Thompson told Reuters TV (reut.tv/2WCzJu3) he was trying to chat with his friend while playing a video game when he discovered the bug.
But it took Grant Thompson and his mother, who is an attorney, nine days of phone calls, emails, online postings and even a letter on Michele Thompson’s law firm letterhead before getting a response from Apple, the family said.
“We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix,” Apple said in a statement.
“We are committed to improving the process by which we receive and escalate these reports, in order to get them to the right people as fast as possible.”
The state of New York is probing Apple’s failure to warn consumers about the bug, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor's Film Could Be A Gamechanger
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results