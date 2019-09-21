Apple Fifth Avenue Flagship Retail Store 'Cube' Opens in New York City
The flagship Apple Store has been recently remodelled, and represents the ideal retail experience that Apple aims to provide.
Image for representation.
Apple's Fifth Avenue 'Cube' retail store in New York City has reopened its doors after a massive remodelling project. "Now nearly double the size of its original version with a higher ceiling and more natural light, Apple Fifth Avenue is a brighter, more expansive space, and the perfect stage for customers to discover and try Apple's newest products," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The store will be staffed with 900 employees who speak over 30 languages and the latest Apple products like iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max along with Watch Series 5 will be available. Steve Jobs opened the store in 2006 and personally welcomed the first customers to enter the cube. Since then, Apple Fifth Avenue has had over 57 million visitors, more annually than the Statue of Liberty or Empire State Building.
"It's unique among Apple stores, and today it returns even more welcoming, and even more beautiful than ever. We're so proud to be a part of this great city where so much happens every day," said Tim Cook Apple's CEO. The store, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year was a major tourist destination in New York until it closed for renovation in January 2017.
