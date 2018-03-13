English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Apple Files Patent For a Dust And Crumb-Resistant MacBook Keyboard

A patent application has surfaced that shows that the iPhone maker is developing a liquid, dust and crumb-resistant keyboard for Macbook.

IANS

Updated:March 13, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
Apple Files Patent For a Dust And Crumb-Resistant MacBook Keyboard
Apple Files Patent For a Dust And Crumb-Resistant MacBook Keyboard. (Image: Apple)
An Apple patent application has surfaced that shows that the iPhone maker is developing a liquid, dust and crumb-resistant keyboard for Macbook devices. Titled "Ingress Prevention for Keyboards", the application describes a key mechanism that would use 'membranes or gaskets' to keep foreign objects from getting in under the keys and jamming up or interfering with the electronics on the keyboard, The Register reported on Saturday.

The application also illustrated the various types of barriers that could be put in place to keep debris from coming in from the sides of a key and getting underneath into the actual mechanism. MacBook owners have been complaining about the keyboard being prone to crumb and debris blockages. Last week, another patent filing revealed that the company was working on a new charging connector to juice up its devices.

According to the Patently Apple website, the US Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday published a pair of Apple patent applications that show the change in the shape of the charging adaptor, known as "lighting connector". This wedge-shaped next-generation connector is to increase water resistance by creating a tight vacuum seal and strengthening it with the addition of a generator and pistons inside the device.

The Cupertino-based giant is also reportedly working on the next-generation AirPods that will come with noise cancellation and see the light of day in 2019.

Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018


 

