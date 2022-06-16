Apple Finally Tells Us Why Stage Manager Isn’t Coming To Non-M1 iPads

Apple announced the new iPadOS 16 version for the iPads at the WWDC 2022 earlier this month, and a lot of new features were shared. But the company also hinted that some of the best features of the iPadOS 16 version will not be compatible with iPads running on the A-series chipset. But the company never told us the reason for such a move, which angered millions of those who still the older iPads or even the last-gen iPad Air model.

Now, we have finally got the answer behind this decision by none other than Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President – Software Engineering, Apple. Speaking in an interview recently, Craig was quizzed about the bizarre move to limit its new features to the M1 chipset iPads.

Also Read: 5G In India: What Is 5G, Will You Need To Pay More And 5 Other Common Questions Answered

This is what Craig said in response to that, “We began some of our prototyping involving those systems and it became apparent early on that we couldn’t deliver the experience that we were designing toward with them. Certainly, we would love to bring any new experience to every device we can, but we also don’t want to hold back the definition of a new experience and not create the best foundation for the future in that experience. And we really could only do that by building on the M1.”

So, essentially what Craig is saying is that Apple found during its testing that the A-series chipset is not as powerful to support the multitasking feature. In fact, you need the M1-series chip on the iPad to use the virtual memory expansion feature, which is also required for the Stage Manager to work effectively.

Apple wanted fluidity and responsiveness between the apps on iPadOS 16 before releasing it to the public, and its in-house assessment has told them the A-series hardware cannot support that level of performance.

The update from Craig clarifies our doubts, but for the iPad users, not getting to experience Stage Manager on their devices seems like a tough call made by Apple. Especially since these iPads will be getting the iPadOS 16 version, but only the bare bones of the new software for the iPads.

Also Read: Xiaomi Will Replace Your Phone’s Battery, Prices Starting From Rs 499

This seems to be Apple’s way of adding more M-series devices to its lineup and suggesting those with the older iPads should switch to the newer ones or even the older iPad Pros.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.