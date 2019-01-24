English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Fires 200 Employees From Its Electric Car Project
In August 2018, Tesla's former engineering Vice President Doug Field was appointed by Apple to lead team "Titan" and these lay-offs have been speculated to be part of a re-structuring process under the new leadership.
Apple Fires 200 Employees From Its Electric Car Project
Loading...
Apple this week sent out over 200 employees from its electric car project codenamed "Titan" to different parts of the company, CNBC reported on Thursday. "We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company where they will support Machine Learning (ML) and other initiatives, across all of Apple," CNBC quoted an Apple spokesperson as saying.
In August 2018, Tesla's former engineering Vice President Doug Field was appointed by Apple to lead team "Titan" and these lay-offs have been speculated to be part of a re-structuring process under the new leadership. In 2016, the Cupertino-based tech giant laid off employees from the same group, shifting its strategy while fully self-driving cars remain experimental for other major players in the field such as Waymo, Cruise and Elon Musk headed Tesla, the report said.
"We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute and that this is the most ambitious ML project ever," the spokesperson added. The fleet of Apple's self-driving programmes is made up of Lexus RX450h SUVs, each of which is fitted with huge racks of LIDAR and radar sensors as well as cameras, the media reported.
In May 2018, with 55 self-driving cars and 83 drivers, Apple touched the second highest number of self-driving cars in the US state of California after General Motor's Cruise, which had 104 vehicles.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In August 2018, Tesla's former engineering Vice President Doug Field was appointed by Apple to lead team "Titan" and these lay-offs have been speculated to be part of a re-structuring process under the new leadership. In 2016, the Cupertino-based tech giant laid off employees from the same group, shifting its strategy while fully self-driving cars remain experimental for other major players in the field such as Waymo, Cruise and Elon Musk headed Tesla, the report said.
"We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute and that this is the most ambitious ML project ever," the spokesperson added. The fleet of Apple's self-driving programmes is made up of Lexus RX450h SUVs, each of which is fitted with huge racks of LIDAR and radar sensors as well as cameras, the media reported.
In May 2018, with 55 self-driving cars and 83 drivers, Apple touched the second highest number of self-driving cars in the US state of California after General Motor's Cruise, which had 104 vehicles.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Ageless Leander Paes Has No Plans to Hang up Racket Yet
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Teases Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results