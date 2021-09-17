Apple Fitness Plus Expands to More Countries, New Workout Modes Added

Apple has announced that its Fitness+ training program will arrive in more countries including Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain, Portugal, Saudi Arabia and the UAE later this year. Apple Watch owners will be able to benefit from physical exercises and meditation sessions adapted to their level. Apple Fitness+ can help you stay in shape, whatever your level, with a wide range of physical exercises (muscle strengthening, bodybuilding, yoga or Pilates) and meditation sessions. A new program features exercises to help you prepare for the ski season, designed and led by the champion Ted Ligety. Note that Fitness+ also offers targeted programs, such as exercises dedicated to pregnant women or seniors.

According to Apple, meditation exercises help reduce daily stress, improve well-being and build resilience for life’s challenges. Themes include kindness, gratitude, creativity, wisdom and calm and focus, with each session lasting 5, 10 or 20 minutes. In addition to the videos available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, these meditation sessions, led by experienced coaches, will be available in audio format in the new Mindfulness app on Apple Watch. The best way to get the most out of Fitness+ is to watch the classes on your iPhone screen while wearing your Apple Watch. Fitness+ integrates all the data of the connected watch for a unique and personalized experience. Starting this fall, Fitness+ will also offer group workouts, thanks to Apple’s SharePlay feature, so you can work out with up to 32 people simultaneously.

Launched first in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia, Fitness+ will be available in 15 more countries by the end of the year. In the US, the service costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 730) per month or $79.99 (approx Rs 5,900) per year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here