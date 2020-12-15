Apple Fitness Plus Health Subscription Programme Launched, Here's What It Offers

Apple's premium health training subscription programme, the Apple Fitness+ has finally launched. The company says that the fitness programme brings "studio-style" workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch to provide users with a personalised yet immersive experience. The subscription programme offers ten workout modes that include high-intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing, and mindful cooldown across a range of durations. Additionally, users who are unable to decide the right workout schedule, the Fitness+ has recommendations and other basic training programmes that include a combination of exercises.

Apple had previously said that the programme would be first available to users in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK. Its India availability details are yet to be shared. In a blog post, Apple states that the Apple Fitness+ works with watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3. Notably, the coming started rolling out the iOS 14.3 starting today that includes a bunch of features. In terms of hardware, users can access the health programme across iPhone 6s or later (including iPhone SE 2020), Apple Watch Series 3 or later, iPad 5th-generation or later, iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2 or later, and lastly, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The company says that due to accessibility across Apple devices, members can workout anywhere and at any time with the screen that best suits them. During the workout sessions, users can also choose music from nine genres such as latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Upbeat Anthems, Pure Dance, Throwback Hits, Everything Rock, Latin Grooves, Hip Hop/R&B, and Top Country.

"For people who are just starting out, trying a new workout type, or getting back into exercise, Absolute Beginner workouts provide expert guidance through the basics of HIIT, Strength, Core, and Yoga as an option to prepare for the weekly studio workouts," Apple said over the newly launched Fitness+ premium subscription.

From the beginning, we’ve focused on creating products & services that help people live a better day. Apple Fitness+ takes it even further—a new fitness service built around Apple Watch, made to meet you wherever you are. 3, 2, 1... Let's go!⌚💪 https://t.co/bBJVD0REkY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 14, 2020

In terms of integration with Apple Watch models, Fitness+ automatically integrates personal metrics from the device to provide full fitness-related details from the workout session. "Integration with Apple Watch, combined with the ease of discovering great workouts for all ability levels, the welcoming trainer team, motivating music, and the convenience to workout anywhere on Apple devices truly makes Fitness+, fitness for all," the blog post read.

The Apple Fitness+ subscription is available for $9.99 (approx Rs 700) per month or $79.99 (approx Rs 5,900) annually. It can be shared among up to six family members for the same price. In select markets, the Fitness+ is included in the Apple One bundled subscription that also gives access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 (approx Rs 2,200) per month. Besides, Fitness+ can be accessed through a new tab in the Fitness app that's preinstalled on the iPhone (after updating to iOS 14.3). iPad users will be able to download the Fitness app from the App Store, while Apple TV users will automatically see the app installed once they've updated to tvOS 14.3.

The Apple Fitness+ programme was first introduced during the company's 'Time Flies' event in September this year.