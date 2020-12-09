Apple Fitness Plus Health Subscription Programme to Launch on December 14: All You Need to Know

Apple has announced the launch of Apple Fitness+, its premium health training subscription programme, on December 14. The company says that the fitness programme brings "studio-style" workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as well as incorporates workout metrics from Apple Watch to provide users with a "personalised and immersive experience." The Fitness+ will launch with ten types of workout modes that include high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill (for running and walking), rowing, and mindful cooldown. Unfortunately, the programme will not debut in India next week and will be available to users in the US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said in a blog post that the Apple Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE, with watchOS 7.2 and iOS 14.3. At the moment, the company is yet to roll out iOS 14.3 to iPhone users. For usage with iPad, Fitness+ requires iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini 4 or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Air (3rd generation or later). Fitness+ is supported on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Apple says that due to the programme's availability across most Apple devices, users will have the option to work out anywhere and at any time with the screen that best suits them. Many of its workout modes require works without additional fitness equipment, though the company suggests that users with a set of dumbbells, cycle, or treadmill can enjoy the best experience. During the workout sessions, users can also choose music from nine genres such as latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Upbeat Anthems, Pure Dance, Throwback Hits, Everything Rock, Latin Grooves, Hip Hop/R&B, and Top Country.

Apple, in the blog post, adds, "They [users] can also filter by music to find the right workout to fit their current mood. An Apple Music subscription is not required to enjoy the music in Fitness+, but for those who have one, favourite songs or an entire playlist from Fitness+ workouts can be downloaded to their Apple Music library to listen anytime."

In terms of integration with Apple Watch models, Fitness+ automatically integrates personal metrics from Apple Watch to provide full fitness-related details from the workout session. "For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen," the company explained.

Lastly, the Apple Fitness+ subscription service will be available for $9.99 (approx Rs 730) per month or $79.99 (approx Rs 5,900) annually. It can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service. In select markets, the Fitness+ is included in the Apple One bundled subscription that also gives access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 (approx Rs 2,200) per month. The Apple Fitness+ programme was introduced during the company's 'Time Flies' event in September this year.