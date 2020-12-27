Apple Fixes iCloud Service Error That Hindered New Devices' Activation Process

Apple says that the company has fixed an error affecting "iCloud Account and Sign In" services. As per Apple status page, the issue that affected its users for roughly 36 hours, was resolved today (December 27) at 3:05 AM IST. The Cupertino-based tech company; however, has not clarified the reasons for the outage, yet. During the breakdown, several Apple Watch and HomePod smart speaker users reported problems with setting up the devices with iCloud. Many new Apple product buyers also took to its forums to complain about the new Apple devices they received as Christmas gifts.

The outage problem was initially reported by MacRumors where it noted that users were unable to set up their newly purchased Apple Watch and HomePod mini. A user on its forum wrote, "I cannot setup my mini. Gets stuck on 'configuring' after initial setup, then after a while will reset itself. I have three other HomePods, and never before had this issue. Unless there is a fix, the mini is unusable." Another user, who goes by the username BeatCrazy, had said that the verification process failed continuously, therefore preventing him from setting up the new Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular models that he bought for Christmas. The user added that he was able to sign in using Apple IDs and passwords, but the process stopped while entering the passcode of another device.

As mentioned, Apple has not clarified the cause of the outage, but the breakdown in the iCloud service could be due to an overload of traffic on Apple servers during Christmas where several new Apple users are initialising account for the first time. In another Apple-related news, the company's major upcoming privacy feature that aims to provide users with more control over their data has started appearing with the latest version iOS 14.4 beta. Some beta testers are now seeing a prompt that lets them decide whether apps should have access to their dada in order to receive more personalised ads from companies.