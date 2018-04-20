English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Gears up For Earth Day With New Recycling Robot, Donations
New robot, Daisy, disassembles iPhones to reclaim precious materials.
(Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files)
Under its 'Apple GiveBack Program', Apple has announced that the company will make a donation to the non-profit Conservation International for every device received at Apple stores and Apple.com through the program from now through April 30. Apple's announcement comes days ahead of Earth Day. In addition to this, the company also debuted 'Daisy' as part of its ongoing recycling effort, a robot that can more efficiently disassemble iPhone to recover valuable materials. Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, commented on the two initiatives:
“At Apple, we’re constantly working toward smart solutions to address climate change and conserve our planet’s precious resources. In recognition of Earth Day, we are making it as simple as possible for our customers to recycle devices and do something good for the planet through Apple GiveBack. We’re also thrilled to introduce Daisy to the world, as she represents what’s possible when innovation and conservation meet.”
Apple GiveBack Program
Through Apple GiveBack, customers will be able to turn in their devices at any Apple Store or through Apple's official website, Apple.com to be recycled or traded in. For each Apple device received today through April 30, Apple will make a donation to Conservation International to support its efforts to preserve and protect the environment. Apple further announced that eligible devices will receive credit that customers can use toward an in-store purchase or put on an Apple Store Gift Card for future use.
Daisy, Apple’s New Recycling Robot
Apple claims that its newest disassembly robot, Daisy, is the most efficient way to recover more of the valuable materials stored in iPhone. Created through its own R&D, Apple says to have used its "learnings from Liam", its first disassembly robot which was launched in 2016. Daisy is made from some of Liam’s parts and is capable of disassembling nine versions of iPhone and sorting their high-quality components for recycling. Daisy can take apart up to 200 iPhone devices per hour, removing and sorting components, so that Apple can recover materials that traditional recyclers can’t — and at a higher quality.
Last week, Apple announced its global facilities are now powered with 100 percent clean energy. This achievement includes retail stores, offices, data centers and co-located facilities in 43 countries — including China, India, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company also announced nine additional manufacturing partners committed to powering all of their Apple production with 100 percent clean energy, bringing the total number of supplier commitments to 23.
Today, Apple Watch users will receive a notification about the Earth Day Challenge, an activity encouraging them to get outside, enjoy the planet and complete a workout of at least 30 minutes. If they do so on Earth Day, they’ll receive a special achievement and unique stickers in iMessage. Starting tomorrow, Apple stores around the world will feature logos with green leaves or window decals in honor of Earth Day.
