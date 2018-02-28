English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple Gets Nod For Dual Display Device
The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted the tech giant a patent titled 'dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections'," Apple Insider reported late on Tuesday.
Apple Gets Nod For Dual Display Device (image: News18.com)
Apple has been granted a patent for "dual display" that can potentially allow a future MacBook or iPad to use a second screen in place of a keyboard, media reports said. "The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted the tech giant a patent titled 'dual display equipment with enhanced visibility and suppressed reflections'," Apple Insider reported late on Tuesday.
Also read: Asus ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z And ZenFone 5 Lite With AI Features Launched at MWC 2018
The documentation for the patent outlines a device that would use the second display as a dynamic keyboard. The patent also describes use of polarisers to help minimise reflections from the two screens onto each other which is a clever addition to solve that problem should the Cupertino-headquartered actually look to build this as a real device, according to The Verge.
Notably, the documentation makes it clear that the implementation is not intended as an accessory that would allow two iPads to be paired together, with one serving as the keyboard. Illustrations associated with the patent application explicitly detail that one screen is an OLED display while the other is an LCD screen.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also read: Asus ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z And ZenFone 5 Lite With AI Features Launched at MWC 2018
The documentation for the patent outlines a device that would use the second display as a dynamic keyboard. The patent also describes use of polarisers to help minimise reflections from the two screens onto each other which is a clever addition to solve that problem should the Cupertino-headquartered actually look to build this as a real device, according to The Verge.
Notably, the documentation makes it clear that the implementation is not intended as an accessory that would allow two iPads to be paired together, with one serving as the keyboard. Illustrations associated with the patent application explicitly detail that one screen is an OLED display while the other is an LCD screen.
Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nation Bids Adieu To 'Hawa Hawai': Sridevi Draped In Tricolour, Cremated With State Honours
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X Launched at Rs 1.56 Lakh in India
- OnePlus 6 Leaked Image Shows Apple iPhone X Like Notch, Vertical Dual Camera
- Kim Kardashian West Exudes Contemporary, Fantasy Vibes on the Vogue India Cover; See Pics
- She Lay There in a Red Sari, Serene in Death: Hema Malini Bids Final Farewell to Dear Friend Sridevi