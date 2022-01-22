Apple Gives You 7 Reason As To Why iPhones Are Better Than Android Phones

The Android phones versus iPhones debate can be quite polarising and it always boils down to the fact that Android phones tend to offer so much more for a lesser price. Having said that, it is quite astonishing to see that an iPhone still continues to be an aspirational product in India and if not for the high price-tag, majority of the users would want to have one.

Banking on this aspect, Apple has come up with a new campaign called “Hear from the Switchers” in India in which Apple highlights why iPhones are better than Android phones and how easy it is to switch from Android to iPhone. This campaign from Apple is quite interesting as the company usually likes to keep quiet and focus on its products only.

Here are 7 reasons as per Apple as to why iPhones are better than Android smartphones.

Apple iPhones Offer more Privacy Than Android

‘Better privacy’ has been one of the key highlights for Apple and the company says, “Apps need your permission to track your activity across other companies’ apps or websites. Your iMessages and FaceTime video calls are encrypted end-to-end.

All latest iPhones get new software updates

Software updates are another prominent USP of Apple products. According to Apple, “iOS updates arrive regularly to deliver new features and security enhancements that keep your iPhone up-to-date. Popular new features such as Share Play come to iPhone via software updates as well.”

The iPhone holds its value longer than other smartphones

Durability is another aspect that Apple is proudly boasting and it claims that the iPhone holds its value longer than other smartphones. Apple says, “The latest iPhone models have Ceramic Shield, which is tougher than any smartphone glass. They’re also resistant to spills and splashes. And if you turn on automatic updates, the iPhone can stay current with new features and the latest security.”

It’s easier to use iPhones

Highlighting ease of use, Apple claims, “Apple engineers design our hardware and software together for a totally seamless experience. Want to connect your new AirPods to your iPhone? It’s a simple one‑tap setup. Want to share photos or contacts with friends nearby? AirDrop lists their names on screen, so you can choose with a tap.”

Apple claims that iPhones have better cameras

Apple says that iPhones come with advanced cameras. “Night mode captures incredible colour and detail in low-light shots. Portrait mode makes your subject pop against a beautifully blurred background. Cinematic mode adds depth-of-field effect to your videos just like they do in Hollywood. And it all happens automatically,” it says.

iPhones come with faster processor

“Apple-designed chips deliver performance you can’t find in any other smartphone. We also design the operating system, so everything works together in the most efficient way possible, for great battery life,” highlights Apple while boasting about superior performance.

Apple has made it easier to switch to iPhone from Android

There’s the ‘Move to iOS app’ which you can download on your Android phone to securely transfer data like — your contacts, messages, photos, videos, email accounts and calendars — from your Android phone to your iPhone. “Coming from an Android phone? You’ll see how easy it is to switch from the moment you turn on your new iPhone. There’s a walk-through to get you started and an app that transfers your photos, contacts and more for you. You can even trade in your old smartphone for credit,” says Apple.

