Apple Giving Out Five Months of Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam: Here's How it Works

Apple is offering five months of free Apple Music subscription through Shazam as a part of the Christmas holiday offers. According to 9to5Mac, the offer is available to customers in India, the US, Australia, Canada, and more; however, it applies to only those users who haven't yet subscribed to Apple's music streaming service. To avail, the free service, Apple iPhone or iPad users need to download the Shazam app via Apple App Store and identify any song by tapping the Shazam icon within the app. Users will then need to play the song on Apple Music via the dedicated button on Shazam, following which they have to select the banner showing the free subscription offer.

In case new Apple Music users are already enjoying three months of free trial, the latest offer allows them to add two extra months of free music service. Following that, Apple will deduct money from the linked bank account, therefore users are advised to track of the last day of subscription in case they do not want to pay a premium. Notably, the free Apple Music five-month subscription is available to use in select markets till January 17, 2021.

I shazamed Breath and got 2 months of Apple Music for free. I’m not even lying, ahgases pls Shazam the song you can get this too!! pic.twitter.com/YesyvnFpJ2 — ch开n♡༄ (@icybbams) November 24, 2020

The Apple Music subscription in India starts at Rs 99 per month, and it allows users to download songs for offline usage. Users can also subscribe to the Apple Music Family plan that allows sharing of a single account with up to five members (each member can use a personal Music account) at Rs 149 per month. Additionally, Apple Music is also a part of Apple One bundles that feature other services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more. The Apple One bundle's price in India starts at Rs 195 per month (individual) and goes up to Rs 365 per month for the family plan. To recall, Apple had acquired Shazam, one of the most most popular music recognition mobile apps, back in 2018.