Apple Glass May Automatically Adjust Home Lights to Suit Your Eyes: Sci-Fi Much?

A new Apple Glass patent has tipped a new piece of technology that may give the Apple AR headset an ability straight out of a sci-fi title. According to an Apple Insider report, the new Apple Glass patent suggests a new technology that can help any augmented reality wearable headset get sensors, which will be able to read ambient light around a user, and adjust smart home lighting around users according to the ambient light data that it captures. The ability will potentially give any AR headset (which licenses Apple’s tech) the ability to, say, automatically dim lights in a room.

Something like this would come super handy if a user wearing the AR headset steps into a dimly lit room from bright outdoors – in which case, the headset can simply instruct the smart home lights to turn up the brightness and save you from being dazzled. What’s interesting is to note that while the patent belongs to Apple, the company largely talks about AR headsets as a whole. As a result, it does not extensively allude to Apple specific terms such as Apple’s AR headset device, or HomeKit – Apple’s smart home equivalent of the more popular smart home ecosystems on offer by Google and Amazon right now.

According to the patent, the AR headset (belonging to Apple or whoever licenses it) will contain a controller, which feeds on data off an onboard ambient light sensor. Using this light data, the controller automatically determines the optimal amount of light a user should have around them in order to get ideal in-room lighting conditions. The controller, which is also connected to the home Wi-Fi system, then instructs the HomeKit (or Google Nest/Amazon Alexa) equipped smart lights to adjust themselves to the target light intensity set by the headset. It may seem like one of these technologies which only Apple blows up more than others, but given that the world is steadily expected to anyway journey towards smart home IoT appliances extensively in the coming years, it’s not really a surprise.

Whether Apple launches a first generation AR headset or not remains to be seen. As yet, speculations have suggested that Apple may introduce a slightly bulkier headset with onboard cameras and gesture trackers for advanced applications, before it figures out how to do things even better by bringing down the size of the hardware to a standard spectacle frame’s.

