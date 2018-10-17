Apple Granted Second Patent For Folding iPhone Design

A second patent has been granted to Apple regarding the additions the company intends to incorporate in its originally planned foldable device. The second patent is focused on a flexible hinge and the use of a fabric for its housing, Patently Apple, an Apple-centric blog focused on the company's latest Intellectual Property (IP) developments, reported on Tuesday.According to the report, the description of the second patent claim reads: "An electronic device, comprising a 'flexible hinge' coupled between the first and second housing portions wherein the flexible portion of the housing comprises fabric." The iPhone-maker received its first patent to develop a foldable smartphone from the US Patent and Trademark office in November 2016 that described a display that could be opened and closed like a book, media had reported.As smartphones continue to introduce larger and larger phablet sizes, there will come a point where introducing a foldable smartphone will make sense, especially with mobile TV on 5G networks on the way, the report added. Earlier in September, South Korea-based electronics major Samsung released a teaser of a phone with bendable and foldable display technology that would offer the functionality of a tablet complete with multi-tasking and a big screen.Samsung's much awaited foldable device could debut in November at Samsung's Developer Conference. Chinese electronics giant Huawei could also be getting ready to be the first to launch such a device in November.