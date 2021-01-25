Apple Had To Clarify Something Already Common Knowledge: Keep Magnets Away From Medical Devices

It is a well-known fact that certain medical equipment and magnets don’t exactly get along very well. That should neither be a surprise to anyone, nor make someone look on with an incredulous expression. Yet, Apple has had to suggest that any user who has pacemakers, defibrillators or any implants, must not keep any MagSafe accessories and the iPhone 12 phones at least six inches away when in use, and a foot away when the iPhone 12 is charging using a MagSafe charger. This comes after a research titled Life Saving Therapy Inhibition by Phones Containing Magnets was published and said, “We hereby bring an important public health issue concerning the newer generation iPhone 12 which can potentially inhibit lifesaving therapy in a patient particularly while carrying the phone in upper pockets.”

Quite why someone would insist on carrying any phone in the upper shirt pocket for example, is beyond us because there have been multiple studies that say carrying a cellphone even near a healthy heart is a bad idea. Nevertheless, after this groundbreaking research, Apple has updated the support documentation which clarifies that the Apple iPhone 12 series poses no greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than previous iPhone versions. “Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” says the new support documentation. The aforementioned study was conducted by Joshua C. Greenberg, Mahmoud R. Altawil and Gurjit Singh of the Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan, and has since been published by the Heart Rhythm Society.