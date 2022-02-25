Apple Has Finally Found A Way To Fix The Face ID Without Replacing Your iPhone: What It Means

iPhone users could have an easier time with getting the Face ID feature repaired very soon. New report says Apple is making changes in its repair memo for employees, offering them a new Face ID module that can be fixed without needing to replace the whole iPhone.

The memo gives specific instructions to the repair staff at Apple, and gives them access to a new ‘TruthDepth Camera service part’ which has the modules of the Face ID sensor. So, the next time you have Face ID issues with your iPhone, Apple most likely will not insist on replacing your unit with a new one, even though some people like that aspect of Apple’s service policy.

We still don’t know the timeline for when this change will be implemented in-store by Apple, but considering the brand, and its focus on impeccable service quality. So, first the store staff will be trained about the changes, the technical aspects of the repair, to make sure all the issues are fixed without any mishaps. Looking at all these parameters, we expect things to materialise on-ground before the end of 2022.

Face ID is an integral part of iPhone security. It is the lone feature offered on the device since the launch of iPhone X, when Apple ditched the physical Touch ID in favour of its new face recognition technology.

And its success has encouraged Apple to not consider offering an in-display fingerprint reader, something that many hope will happen in the future iPhone models.

Face ID also has undergone major changes in the past few years. The onset of the pandemic has forced millions to wear masks, and the feature is becoming hard to use when you are wearing one.

But Apple made the update in iOS to enable Face ID to recognise a person’s biometrics with the mask still on the face.

