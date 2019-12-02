Apple has Raised $220 Million for RED to Fight AIDS: Tim Cook

On the World AIDS Day on December 1, Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook announced that the company has so far raised $220 million for the charity (RED), making it the single largest contributor to the company. Apple had partnered with (RED) around the time of the inception of the latter in 2006. Last year, Apple had said it had donated $200 million to (RED) over the years. Cook in his tweet on Sunday said, “This #WorldAIDSDay we mark our 13th year partnering with @RED to fight AIDS in Africa. Since 2006, our customers have helped us raise $220M. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004. Together we can achieve an AIDS-free generation.”

(RED) is an organization that works with brands and companies to generate funds to fight AIDS. It has generated over $600 million to fight AIDS, with the funds directed towards HIV/AIDS programmes on the ground in sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, Apple took several other initiatives to mark World AIDS Day. For instance, some Apple stores turned their logo (RED). Additionally, Apple said that it will be contributing $1 to (RED) for every use of ApplePay at Apple stores, online, or in-app. World AIDS Day, which first started in 1988, is one of eight official World Health Organization (WHO) campaigns designed to promote awareness and raise funds.

