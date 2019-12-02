Apple has Raised $220 Million for RED to Fight AIDS: Tim Cook
Apple had partnered with (RED) around the time of the inception of the latter in 2006.
Image for Representation (Source:https://vernonchan.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/apple_red.jpg)
On the World AIDS Day on December 1, Apple’s chief executive officer Tim Cook announced that the company has so far raised $220 million for the charity (RED), making it the single largest contributor to the company. Apple had partnered with (RED) around the time of the inception of the latter in 2006. Last year, Apple had said it had donated $200 million to (RED) over the years. Cook in his tweet on Sunday said, “This #WorldAIDSDay we mark our 13th year partnering with @RED to fight AIDS in Africa. Since 2006, our customers have helped us raise $220M. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004. Together we can achieve an AIDS-free generation.”
This #WorldAIDSDay we mark our 13th year partnering with @RED to fight AIDS in Africa. Since 2006, our customers have helped us raise $220M. AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004. Together we can achieve an AIDS-free generation. https://t.co/h4wnIDGAmq
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 1, 2019
(RED) is an organization that works with brands and companies to generate funds to fight AIDS. It has generated over $600 million to fight AIDS, with the funds directed towards HIV/AIDS programmes on the ground in sub-Saharan Africa. Meanwhile, Apple took several other initiatives to mark World AIDS Day. For instance, some Apple stores turned their logo (RED). Additionally, Apple said that it will be contributing $1 to (RED) for every use of ApplePay at Apple stores, online, or in-app. World AIDS Day, which first started in 1988, is one of eight official World Health Organization (WHO) campaigns designed to promote awareness and raise funds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shooting in Minus Temp for Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Impresses Shweta Bachchan
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details