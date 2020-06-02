TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Apple Has Released iOS 13.5.1 as a Response to the Recent Unc0ver Jailbreak

Apple Has Released iOS 13.5.1 as a Response to the Recent Unc0ver Jailbreak

The updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app and are recommended for all users.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
Share this:

Apple has released iOS 13.5.1 update with an important change that patches the vulnerability used by the Unc0ver jailbreak tool which was released last week and allegedly works on all recent versions of iOS, including iOS 13.5. Jailbreaking an iPhone gives users root access to the entire iPhone OS, allowing them to install tweaks and other apps outside of Apple's App Store.

The updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," the company said in a statement.

Apple said that the new iOS 13.5.1 update also comes with new Memoji stickers and other bug fixes and improvements. In addition to iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1, Apple is releasing watchOS 6.2.6 and updates for HomePod and Apple TV, 9to5Mac reports.

To recall, Apple released iOS 13.5 last month with features such as Exposure Notification API. The update also made it easier to unlock iPhone models with Face ID even wearing a mask. There were also enhancements for FaceTime group calls and Apple Music.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading