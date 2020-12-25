Apple Has Reportedly Ordered TSMC's 3nm Process for Future iPhone, MacBook Silicon Chips

Apple has reportedly ordered the initial batch of chips build on a 3-nanometer process from Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC. According to a recent report, the 3nm chips from TSMC are the initial production lot and will be used for both iOS and Apple Silicon devices. Following initial reports of TSMC coming close to finalising its 3nm process, the new report says that Apple has placed the order for these 3nm chips for its M-series and A-series Silicon processors for Mac computers, iPhones, and iPad devices.

The report cites supply chain sources as saying that trials are progressing smoothly. The sources estimated that TSMC's 3nm line is on course to produce about 6,00,000 processors annually, or 50,000 per month, with the mass production starting some time in 2022. It is not clear as to how many units the Cupertino-based giant has ordered, or over what time frame. However, sources said that the order is majorly for producing the M-series processors for the Mac. The report, published in Money.UDN also says that the 3nm process will be used for iPad and MacBook processors. On top of that, TSMC's new process will make future A-series processors for the iPhone. According to previous reports, Apple is said to use the 3nm process on the A16 Bionic chip in 2022.

TSMC has also previously claimed that its 3nm process will provide a performance increase of between 10 percent and 15 percent over its current 5nm process. It is also said that the 3nm chip will offer between 20 percent to 25 percent improved energy saving. According to the Money.UDN report, TSMC is also developing a 4nm process, which it will launch before the 3nm process.