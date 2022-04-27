Apple Has Shipped More Than 1 Million Made-In-India iPhones In Q1 2022; iPhone 12 Top-Selling iPhone: Report

Apple has shipped almost a million ‘Made in India’ iPhones in the first quarter of this year. A report in CyberMedia Research has said that the Cupertino-based giant has upped the share of made-in-India iPhones by 50 percent year-on-year in Q1 2022.

This comes just a few days after the company announced that it has started the production of its iPhone 13 in India. “In Q1 2022, the share of ‘Made in India’ Apple iPhones within the overall iPhone portfolio increased 50 percent year-on-year,” Prabhu Ram, the head of industry intelligence group at CyberMedia said in a release.

Apple has widened its production capability in India through its contractors including Foxconn and Wistron. The company started manufacturing its iPhones in India back in 2017, with the first-generation iPhone SE being the first locally-produced iPhone at the Bengaluru Wistron facility. Currently, the company makes the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 in India. The CyberMedia executive also said that Apple’s iPhone 13 production in India will lead to further growth in the country.

ALSO READ: Apple Increases Production Of iPhone 13 Pro Models As Demand Goes Up

Local production in India has helped the iPhone maker reduce tax burden and allow manufacturing partners to leverage the subsidiaries for producing new iPhone models in the country. Apple doesn’t manufacture iPhone in India for selling it within the country, but also exports a part of the stock for global markets.

Last year, a report from Counterpoint Research said that locally manufactured iPhones in India grew 196 percent YoY in 2021. Further, only 23 percent iPhone shipments in India last year were imported, a significant reduction from the 64 percent imports in 2019.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

The CyberMedia report also showed which iPhone models performed best in the country in Q1 2022. The iPhone 12 was the best performing smartphone with a 52 percent share, followed by iPhone 13 that took a 20 percent share. The iPhone 11 took an 18 percent share of the market, ahead of the iPhone SE (2020) that took a 4 percent share, and the iPhone 13 Pro took a 2 percent share. The report said that overall, all iPhone models in the country marked a 22 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.