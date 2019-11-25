Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple Has Started Production of iPhone XR in India, Will Expand Operations, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that Salcomp, the world's largest manufacturer and a major supplier of chargers to Apple for iPhone, has reached an agreement to take over the closed facility of Nokia in an SEZ near Chennai.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple Has Started Production of iPhone XR in India, Will Expand Operations, Says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
File photo of Iphone XR.

New Delhi: Tech titan Apple has started production of iPhone XR in India for domestic market and exports, underlying the government's efforts to bolster mobile manufacturing in the country, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

The minister also said that Salcomp, the world's largest manufacturer and a major supplier of chargers to Apple for iPhone, has reached an agreement to take over the closed facility of Nokia in an SEZ near Chennai.

Salcomp will revive the unit, which was closed for nearly 10 years, and the facility will become operational from March 2020. The unit will produce a charger and other equipment and will boast of a diversified portfolio. This will entail an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in five years.

"The big SEZ of Nokia which was closed for 10 years will get into life again. As many as 10,000 people will get jobs directly and 50,000 jobs will be generated indirectly," Prasad said. India's overall mobile, as well as components exports, are expected to cross USD 1.6 billion each in 2019-20, he said

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram