Apple has announced several new features for the AirPods with iOS 15. These features include Conversation Boost and a new Find My ability. Apple has added a new functionality to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max making sure it is not easy to lose your Apple earphones or headphones. While users will be able to locate lost AirPods with Precision Finding, iOS 15 will also link AirPods with a user’s Apple ID to ensure they can find them easily anywhere. iOS 15 will use Bluetooth technology to precisely locate AirPods Pro or AirPods Max when a user is near them but don’t know exactly where the headphones are, similar to the functionality of the Apple AirTags.

This feature is available for both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max and will also show the current AirPods location on the map event when they are not connected to a device. To achieve this, Apple will make use of a user’s Apple ID. As reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 15 internal code hints that the lost AirPods will continue to send their location to the owner through the Find My network even if someone else connects them to another device. Now, despite being tied to an Apple ID, AirPods will not have an activation lock like iOS devices. The system will be similar to what Apple offers with AirTag, which is also tied to an Apple ID buy can be reset with a few manual steps.

The report in 9to5Mac also showed animations in iOS 15 Beta 5 on how to remove AirPods from the Find My network. Holding the noise cancellation button along with the Digital Crown for about 12 seconds on the AirPods Max will unpair the headphones from Find My. For AirPods Pro, users require holding their fingers on the speaker holes while pressing the button on the stems multiple times.

These features, when rolled out, will be pushed via a firmware update on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. First and second generation AirPods will not be compatible with the Find My network and Precision Finding.

