Apple Has Updated The iMac Family And You Might Feel Like Splurging On The 27-inch iMac

Apple has announced updates for the 21.5-inch iMac and the 27-inch iMac with the new line of Intel processors as well as specification upgrades all round. The biggest change has to be the switch to the Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake processors for the entire iMac line now, which could perhaps make this the last iMac refresh on Intel before the expected switch to Apple’s own processors, the Apple Silicon, sometime next year. There are now SSDs that are standard across the line, the displays get some new capabilities and the FaceTime camera has finally been given an upgrade to 1080p resolution. There are three variants in the 21.5-inch iMac lineup and three in the 27-inch iMac line-up, with further configuration options available. The prices for iMac line-up in India start at Rs 99,900 for the entry spec 21.5-inch iMac with the Retina 4K display options priced at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,39,900. The larger and more exciting 27-inch iMac is priced Rs 1,69,900 onwards.

With work from home very much a reality for many of us, at least for the foreseeable future, there are changed to the iMacs which should help in that regard. Apple has added a new nano-texture glass option to the iMac line, which is basically a less reflective matte glass. This should be good for those who may be working on the iMac in less than perfect ambient lighting at home. We may have never realized this, but the iMac didn’t have the True Tone ambient display capabilities till now—something that all MacBook options have had for a while now. That changes too, with the True Tone feature now standard on the new iMac, the 27-inch option. The FaceTime camera, the 720 affair that has been the same for many years now, has finally been swapped for a new 1080p camera, at least on the 27-inch iMac. That’s a demand we have had for a while now for MacBook line-up as well, and the change is happening. Apple says the new T2 chip will also improve tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection for video calls.

As far as the processor options go, you can have the 21.5-inch iMac with up to an Intel Core i7 processor with up to 32GB RAM, while the larger 27-inch iMac can be configured with an Intel Core i9 processor with as much as 128GB RAM. With SSD storage now standard across the options, performance will get a significant boost as well—these will be much faster than Fusion Drives and can be configured for your storage needs. That’s up to 1TB for the smaller iMac and up to 8TB for the 27-inch iMac. As standard, the 21.5-inch iMac is configured with Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processor options with with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSDs. The 27-inch iMac standard configurations can be had with the Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, with 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSDs.

The 21.5-inch iMac is available in the Full HD display option as the entry-spec variant, with the Retina 4K display available for the more powerful configurations. The larger iMac gets the 27-inch Retina 5K display with the 5120x2880 resolution.