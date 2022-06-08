Apple Headset For AR And VR Is Launching In January Next Year: Kuo

Apple WWDC 2022 is happening this week, but at the keynote, the company decided to skip sharing details about its AR/VR headset. Now, Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple could host another media event early next year to launch its first AR/VR headset in the market.

So, according to Kuo, we won’t be seeing the mixed reality (MR) headset from Apple before next year, which is close to the estimates of other reports.

(1/2)

I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 7, 2022

Apple will have another event later this year for the iPhones, and it seems the company is not keen on stealing the limelight from its new iPhone models by offering the headset as well, which makes sense.

Kuo suggests the ongoing COVID lockdown in China has forced Apple to delay its production plans for the MR headset this year. In addition to this, Apple seems to have pushed its development plans for the product as well.

Keeping all this in mind, the headset should most likely make its debut in front of the world next year. Kuo believes the launch event for the MR headset will take place in January 2023, and the company will plan to ship the developer units a few weeks after the launch.

He even mentions that the sale of the Apple MR headset is not expected before Q2 2023, and Apple could probably finalise WWDC 2023 as the ideal timeline for its sale in the market. Considering we heard nothing about the headset at this year’s Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, the company could have a lot more to share about the hardware and the supposed realityOS platform that is going to power the device.

Kuo has generally been accurate with his estimates, but even then, we would prefer to wait for a while before getting excited about these new details.

