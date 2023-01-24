Apple Health VP To Visit Hyderbad Next Month For BioAsia 2023

Dr. Sumbul Desai, Vice President of Health at Apple, will be visiting Hyderabad next month to participate in BioAsia, sharing her thoughts about health technology.

Dr. Desai, who also leads the regulatory and quality teams at Apple, will be participating in a fireside chat with Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals at BioAsia in Hyderabad on Saturday, Feb 25. The event is being organized by the Government of Telangana at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad.

Happy to welcome @Apple head of healthcare Dr. @Sumbul Desai to the prolific list of global leaders speaking at the 20th anniversary edition of our flagship @BioAsiaOfficial from Feb 24-26 in Hyderabad. Join us during the event pic.twitter.com/hYbgRJbV3Q— KTR (@KTRTRS) January 24, 2023

BioAsia is an annual event that brings together experts and professionals from the life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and healthcare technology industries. The theme for this year is ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare.’

Dr. Desai, being the Vice President of Health at Apple, also oversees health initiatives including clinical product development, medical research, and innovative clinical partnerships.

In the past, Dr. Desai has worked as Associate Chief Medical Officer at Stanford Healthcare. And, she holds the position of Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine at Stanford School of Medicine.

Apple’s health efforts are all created with the conviction that all advancements in healthcare must be supported by research.

In order to carry out health studies and advance discovery with the ResearchKit and CareKit platforms, Apple has partnered with some of the top medical institutions in the world, including the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the American Heart Association, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Johns Hopkins University.

