Apple Highlights iOS Security and Talks About Recycling Initiatives in Latest Series of Adverts

Apple has released its latest "That's iPhone" advertisements and they not only highlight the superior security features of iOS devices but stress on Apple’s dedication towards protecting the environment as well. Of the advertisements that are now out, the first two highlight the App store approval process and iMessage's encryption features, while the third focuses on recycling of toxic materials from iPhone components.

According to the App Store ad highlights, each app is reviewed to ensure users will not fall victim to malware. Apple claims it even goes through all update versions to make sure they are reliable and free from offensive material. The second advert reconfirms Apple's efforts in encrypting user data for the iMessage platform, which is an integral part of the iOS and macOS software. In the third advert, Apple focuses on the approach to recycling the materials recovered from iPhones. Apple has focused significantly on the sustainability initiatives over time.