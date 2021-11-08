Apple Hires Former Tesla Executive Who Apparently Disagreed With Musk For Car Project

Apple has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said. Apple and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The news comes weeks after the head of Apple’s car project, Doug Field, joined Ford Motor Co (F.N) to lead the automaker’s advanced technology and embedded systems efforts. Reuters reported last year that Apple was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

Moore joined Tesla back in 2014. He joined Tesla in 2014 as senior integration manager and stayed on with the company for 7 years and 5 months. Interestingly, Moore is the same executive that made headlines for reportedly saying that CEO Elon Musk exaggerated the company’s fill self-driving timeline. During a conference call with DMV, Moore said that Musk’s statement that Level 5 autonomous driving is coming soon “did not match engineering reality."

(With inputs from Reuters)

