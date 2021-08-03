Apple HomePod Mini, Google Nest & More: Best Smart Speakers in India Under Rs 10,000

Smart speakers combine the usability of a smart home setting and the audio and music capabilities of a portable Bluetooth speaker, making them one of the most lucrative IoT product out there in the market. Mostly, the first smart home product that people use for their houses is a smart speaker. Let us take a look at some of the best smart speakers to buy in India under Rs 10,000.

HomePod Mini: Apple’s HomePod Mini is the company’s only smart speaker in its lineup as of now. The smart speaker is priced at Rs 9,990 in India and comes with 360-degree audio capabilities. It comes with support for Apple’s Siri and can communicate with other HomePod speakers within the house with an intercom feature. It comes with a full-range driver and dual passive radiators for bass and high frequency sound. There are four microphones on the Apple HomePod Mini for far-field Siri and comes with Multi-room audio that allows users to play music from multiple HomePod Mini speakers simultaneously.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Priced at Rs 7,999, the fourth generation Amazon Echo smart speaker features a spherical design. The new Echo comes with a 3-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters which are placed at an angle for wider sound dispersion and Dolby audio processing. The new Echo is also able to do an automatic sound adjustment according to the acoustics and the layout of the room you place it in. Inside, the processing is handled by the first-generation Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge processor. Amazon says this all-new silicon module is purpose-built for accelerating machine learning applications, which means the powerful inference engines can run quickly.

Google Nest: Priced at Rs 7,999, the Google Next smart speaker packs in a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter—that means a 2.9-inch woofer and a 0.74-mm tweeter. Google says they put in as many as 5000 hours of tuning for the Google Nest Audio. There is a new feature called media EQ that allows the Nest Audio to automatically tune itself for the content that you are listening to — music, news, podcasts, audiobooks, and also factors in the ambient noise to ensure it remains audible over any potential din.

Echo Show 8: The Amazon Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s smart display-cum-speaker that comes with an 8-inch HD display and offers rich sound for users. The smart speaker is priced at Rs 8,499 in India and comes with 2-inch neodymium speakers with passive bass radiators. It also has a 1-megapixel camera with a built-in shutter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here