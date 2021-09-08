Apple Hypes Up iPhone 13 Launch With AR Easter Egg In Sep 14 Event Invite: How To View

Apple last night confirmed that it will hold an even on September 14 where the company will launch the Apple iPhone 13 series. While it is widely known by now that Apple will be bringing the iPhone 13 series, Apple itself did not mention that it will launch the iPhone 13 series during the California Streaming event. Apple has, however given some clues on its next major launch through the official invite that takes you to an augmented reality (AR) experience. Apple has used such AR-based easter eggs since last year to hype up its upcoming product launch.

The AR-based easter egg in this year’s comes into action when users visit the Apple Events website and tap the September 14 California Livestream invite from their iPhone or iPad. Clicking it will bring an AR Apple logo that will appear over the user’s camera viewfinder. Users can pinch into it to look at the lake landscape and then move the Apple device to find a 9.14 launch date. Apple has also integrated some sound effects. The AR logo uses Apple’s ARKit that is pre-installed on the iPhone or iPad. Therefore, users will not be able to get that experience on Android devices or their computers.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

The AR logo, according to reports, suggests that the forthcoming Apple iPhone could bring some next-level AR experiences. Reports have earlier suggested that the entire iPhone 13 lineup is speculated to come with Light Detecting and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology. Apple currently offers LiDAR only on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here