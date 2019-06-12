English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iCloud App for Windows 10 Now Available From Microsoft Store
The new app will let you access your iCloud storage on Windows 10 PCs.
Apple's iCloud is now available for Windows 10 users to download from the Microsoft Store.
The offering introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the Windows technology to boost users' offline productivity and allow quick file exchanges on iPhone's iOS, Giorgio Sardo, Engineering General Manager for Microsoft 365 Developer Ecosystem wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
With the iCloud for Windows app and iCloud Drive on Windows 10 computers, users would be able to access their iCloud Drive files from the 'File Explorer' itself, without having to use up space on the PC.
The offering would also let Windows 10 users store safely all their files in the iCloud Drive and access them anytime later from their iPhones, MacBooks or on iCloud.com, Sardo said.
Apple users would also be able to share any file right from the File Explorer and easily collaborate with others while the edits would be synced across all of the users' devices.
Last year, PCs with iCloud installed were blocked from installing the latest Windows 10 update.
While Apple eventually released an iCloud update that was compatible with Windows 10, PC users still encountered slow sync speeds and other issues, the report added.
