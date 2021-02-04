Apple iCloud, Calendar, Mail, App Store, Apple Music & More Face Outage – All Issues Fixed

Several of Apple's services experienced an outage yesterday including iCloud backup, iCloud Drive, iCloud Notes, iCloud Storage Updates, and Photos. Apple noted the outage with the afforementioned services on its System Status page. The issue on Wednesday even expanded to iCloud Storage, Calendar, Mail, Keychain, and Bookmarks. Apple announced later in the day that all of the issues have now been fixed and Apple's services are back up and running.

The issue was first reported at approximately 10:13AM PT (11:43PM IST) on Wednesday. Apple said that users may not be able to use these services during the outage, so features like iCloud Backup and iCloud photo storage may not work. Other Apple services like the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes Store also saw “slow or unavailable” outages earlier on Wednesday, but were soon fixed by the Cupertino-based giant. At the time of writing this article, all services on Apple's System Status page showed a green icon, meaning all of them are up and running currently.

The issue was not reported to be universal or particularly widespread. A report in The Verge said that iCloud syncing continued to work normally for several editorial employees.

In a separate event, problems with Apple Card were reported earlier, on Tuesday, February 2. This left some users unable to activate the physical Apple Card that the company provides for use when payment terminals and cash registers don't accept NFC transactions via an iPhone or an Apple Watch. This problem, however, lasted about an hour, according to Apple.