Apple iMac 24 Review: Your Family’s Next iMac? This Is Just Incredibly Powerful

How much can an iMac really change? That remark has been heard quite often about the Apple iMac line-up. And to be fair, about a lot of Windows 10 all-in-one (AIO) computing devices too. To be fair, there would have usually been some merit to what was being said. But that doesn’t hold any water in the face of what Apple have done with the new iMac 24-inch, the one that replaces the iMac 21.5 last updated a handful of years ago and joins the larger Apple iMac 27. Changes are as wholesale as they could have been. A larger display, a new design with a generous range of colour choices, better microphones and FaceTime camera, Touch ID and well, the star of the show, the Apple M1 chip which takes it one step closer to the end of an era for Intel chips on Apple’s computing devices.

You Assumed That The iMac Leads The Charts Of Opulence? Speaking of assumptions, there is one more. About the price. Talk about Apple products, and the lazy as well as completely unwarranted retort from critics is about them being “expensive”. If only I had a penny each time. Let us look at things objectively. The Apple iMac 24 prices start at Rs 1,19,900. Sit down and stop hyperventilating. The entry spec variant with the Apple M1 chip in the 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU avatar comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Power enough and then some for the optimized platform that is macOS Big Sur. You then have further Rs 20,000 increments for the Apple M1 chip in the 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU mid-spec variant and the top line spec, with further spec upgrades. Right then, we move on to the world of Windows 10 AIOs to see what’s what. The first port of call is Dell. The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO Desktop with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a 23.8-inch Full HD display is priced at Rs 1,06,803 at the time of writing this. In this screen size, HP India and Lenovo have comparatively less powerful options running the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processors, priced around Rs 60,000. Suddenly, the Apple iMac 24 doesn’t look expensive, does it?

The Splash Of Colour In Our Lives: If you like your tech in attractive colours and not just something that’s silver or black or grey or white, you’re going to be spoilt for choice with the iMac 24. Your options do slightly change depending on which spec you pick—Yellow, Orange and Purple are not available on the base variant. The colours that are common across all three options are Blue, Green, Pink and Silver, with all colour choices in a dual tone finish, except silver. If nothing else, colour choices are definitely getting a lot of interest from folks in my social circles. That’s half the battle won with a new product. You’ll probably pick a colour based on your preference of favorites or simply what either blend well or completely contrasts with your room décor. None of the colours ever cross over from the realms of subtlety and the glassy finish around the display and the more metallic look on the spines and the back are a nice dual finish to have. Some changes in the ergonomics too. The 3.5mm headphone jack gets a comfortable placement on the left side spine, while the stand is now thinner than before—your 1:24 diecast car may just about fit on it.

Tradition Hasn’t Been Forgotten Yet It Isn’t A Hindrance: The iMac 24 is replacing the iMac 21.5 from a while ago, and for most intents and purposes, the dimensions are similar. That’s been achieved with the slimming down of the bezels on three sides of the screen, quite significantly. That has allowed for the display to grow bigger without the exact same expansion of the overall footprint. The ports are still to be found behind, on the right side of the iMac. The difference being, it’s all USB-C ports now. Time to get some dongles. I guess so, particularly if you have a printer that doesn’t have Wi-Fi or older external storage drives. Not as slim as the tapered design of the iMac 27, the iMac 24 does get the iPad Pro and the iPhone 12-esque flat side spines that are just 11.5mm thick. I do feel that the redesigned stand and the adjustment hinge allow for the iMac 24 to sit closer to the wall behind your table than the iMac 21.5 could. Those extra centimeters between your eyes and the screen may just be worth it. The built-in stand still doesn’t get height adjustment, which may be something users might miss in rare cases due to table height. The power cable that plugs into the iMac 24 attaches via magnets, and the cable itself is colour matched to the iMac you’ve selected, and the woven finish gives a feeling that you’re really getting the full treatment for the money you’ve spent. Mind you, for some reason, there is a larger 16A plug at the end of it, which means you cannot connect this with a UPS, till you find a similar power cable with a smaller 8A plug—this should ideally be made clearer to buyers, because 16A sockets in most homes are usually taken up by ACs in bedrooms and the living room. And in case you want to put this on the kitchen top in a beautiful open kitchen, there would be a microwave perhaps, vying for the same socket.

It Just Works, Even More So: As a first, the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse are paired out of the box with the iMac. They’re colour matched too. Look closely, they aren’t either of the dual finish on your iMac—this is a third dimension in terms of colours. You’ll simply need to place the iMac 24 on a table, power it up and you’re good to go. While pairing a keyboard and a mouse aren’t exactly a hardship, these time savers are really welcome and add to the overall experience. And with two variants, Apple is bundling the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID biometrics integrated. That’s something I had really missed with the iMac 27’s Magic Keyboard, after having been spoilt by that on the MacBook Pro 16 and subsequently the MacBook Air with M1. The camera has been upgraded and can now send through much more details of your face and the background behind you, during video calls—a definite improvement over even the iMac 27. It isn’t just the hardware, but the new image signal processor that comes along with the Apple M1 chip. Another reason to get rid of that clutter in your room. The speakers and the microphone get an update too, which should be a significant leap up for someone switching from an iMac 21.5 or older. In fact, these speakers support spatial audio.

A Larger Display Canvas Equals More Fun: Everything about this display is an upgrade. It is larger in size, and this 24-inch screen is a 4.5K Retina Display with a 4480×2520 pixel resolution. There is support for the P3 wide colour gamut and the 500-nits of rated brightness most certainly comes through because the illumination can go really high if that’s what you want. The True Tone display tech allows the screen to adjust to the ambient colours, so that you don’t have the eye strain from looking at a cooler white tone on the display in a warm yellow ambience of the afternoon sun streaming in from the window. Much like how your iPhone and iPad manage this. You’re not losing much in terms of size even though this isn’t the largest iMac out there—switching from a 27-inch one to this didn’t give rise to any irritations that usually accompany smaller screens. Except that I had to go to Settings -> Displays and select More Space from the resolution scaling options. This screen is rich, bright and sharp. Professionals who will be getting some photo and video editing done may think a bit about the slight colour softening around the left and right frames, when looking at something in a bright white background—but for a majority of users who’d be buying the Apple iMac 24 for work from home, they wouldn’t really mind.

It Is Fast, Really Fast: We’ve detailed the serious performance that the Apple M1 chip brings along, in the MacBook Air review as well as the new iPad Pro 11. All that remains the same here too, but the leap is bigger. Compared with the iMac 21.5 that it succeeds, the Apple iMac 24 is as much as 85% faster in CPU performance and up to 2x faster with graphics. Those stats, those differences, those generational changes, are simply a complete generation change, in the world of computing devices. Add in the really fast solid-state drives (SSDs) compared with the hybrid drives that were still quite common with the iMac 21.5 options, and the experiential upgrade is significant. Even for the smallest of interactions with macOS Big Sur. As more and more apps get optimized for the Apple M1, everything will have a knock-on effect. Adobe Lightroom, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office 365, Pixelmator Pro, Zoom and so on, the list is increasing by the day.

The Last Word: A Generational Leap While Keeping The Audience In The Loop

Time may change as much as it wants and needs to, but the fact remains that the Apple iMac, particularly in the Apple iMac 24 avatar and replacing the iMac 21.5 will continue to have a definite use case and a similar demographic it’d want to reach out to. This is extremely powerful, and you’d assume it’s meant for video and photo editing pros. It may very well be, but that’s not it. This is meant for your work from home needs, the online classes for your kid or even something you can catch up your Netflix and Apple TV+ binging on. And there is a very thick coating of futureproofing to go with it. The thing is, the Apple iMac 24 will not age as quickly as AIOs and indeed some iMacs did over the past 3.4 years, purely because this has the most powerful processor in the world of computing devices right now (and that may not change for a while) and the storage as well as graphics are ticked off very comfortably. This can be a family PC giving you the wings to spread your horizons, if you suddenly feel the urge to get on top of some photo editing at some stage, for instance. I really cannot wait for the iMac 27 to get the Apple M1 chip and a dash of colour. Now that would be something. And so would an even larger iMac. Perhaps 30-inches? A true Pro iMac? A man can dream, can’t he?

