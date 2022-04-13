Apple iMovie Gets New Storyboard, Magic Movie Features To Make Video Editing Easier: All Details

Apple has introduced new versions of its iMovie app with features that make it easier to created an edited video on your iPhone and iPad. The new update brings two new features - Storyboards and Magic Movie. Storyboards help aspiring creators and filmmakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular type of videos like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more. Magic Movie, on the other hand, helps users create custom videos with titles, translations, and music in just a few taps. iMovie version 3.0, including the new Storyboards and Magic Movie features, is available already as a free update on the App Store for devices running iOS 15.2 or later and iPadOS 15.2 or later.

STORYBOARDS

The Storyboards feature in Apple iMovie helps users learn to edit and improve their storytelling skills. Instead of starting with a blank timeline, creators can choose from 20 different storyboards featuring a variety of popular video types, including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more. Each storyboard on iMovie has a shot list that organises clips to tell a specific narrative. Each placeholder also includes an illustrative thumbnail, along with a tip that asks a question or makes a suggestion for how to shoot that clip to make it more interesting. For added customisation, shots can be added, reordered, and deleted from a storyboard as needed.

Storyboard also gives creators different video styles that include titles and transitions, as well as options for title layouts, fonts, filters, and colour palettes. Completed Storyboard videos are easily shared from iMovie through Messages, Mail, and across social media platforms.

Magic Movie

As mentioned, the Magic Movie feature allows users to create custom videos — complete with titles, transitions, and music — in just a few taps. To create a Magic Movie, a user simply selects an album, or any group of photos or images from their library, and Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project. Creators can easily put their own spin on a Magic Movie by rearranging or deleting clips in the simplified Magic Movie shot list, or by editing the project further.

Styles can be added to change up the look and feel of the entire video. Like Storyboard videos, Magic Movies can be shared from iMovie via Messages, Mail, and on social media.

