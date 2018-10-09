English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple in Talks With BT to Expand Apple TV: Report

In 2017, Apple announced that Netflix and Amazon Prime 4K videos would also come to Apple TV.

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Apple in Talks With BT to Expand Apple TV: Report (Representative image: Reuters)
Apple is reportedly in touch with British telecom provider BT to expand the reach of its Apple TV. According to a report in The Telegraph on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is in talks with BT and its mobile offshoot EE to give customers the option to purchase an Apple TV that comes pre-loaded with BT's pay-TV channel apps.

"The telecoms operator would offer the technology to EE broadband customers pre-loaded with apps to deliver BT Sport and channels from other broadcasters," said the report. Apple already has a similar deal in Switzerland. It has also signed a multi-year agreement with Oprah Winfrey and ordered a pair of children's shows from the creators of Sesame Street.

In 2017, Apple announced that Netflix and Amazon Prime 4K videos would also come to Apple TV. Apple's TV app now supports live news -- a feature announced in September 2017 when company CEO Tim Cook introduced the new Apple TV 4K.
