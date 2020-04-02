Apple Increases Prices of Entire iPhone Range in India Post GST Revision

The government of India recently updated the GST (Goods and Service Tax) on mobile phones from 12% to 18%. The tax revision was applicable from April 1 with smartphone makers Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Vivo and Oppo announcing their plans to increase the pricing of their handsets.

Joining the troupe is Apple as the tech giant has increased the cost of all iPhones selling in the country. Apart from the increase in GST, the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar is also one of the contributing factors.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the new prices of all iPhone variants selling in India, including the iPhone 11 range all the way down to the iPhone 7. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max prices have been hiked by Rs 6,400 and Rs 5,900 respectively. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, has received a price jump of Rs 3,600.

The iPhone XS has also received a price hike of Rs 4,800. Notably, the handset was recently selling at a discount. The iPhone XR has got a price hike of Rs 2,600, the iPhone 8 price has increased by Rs 2,100 while the iPhone 7 has received a jump of Rs 2,600.

Here is the entire list: