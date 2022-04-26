Apple Increases Production Of iPhone 13 Pro Models As Demand Goes Up

Apple is being forced to increase its production of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models as the demand for these iPhones has picked up again. The company usually has a forecast of the demand from the market for every quarter, but it seems it has found the numbers to be wanting, which has forced Apple to order more units of both the iPhone 13 Pro models.

According to reports from Korea, Apple has ordered the production of 10 million units of these iPhone devices, compared to the last quarter. Earlier this year, Apple raised production orders of 1 million for the iPhone 13 Pro, and 3.5 million units of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But the report mentions that Apple has asked for production of 8 million units of the iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.5 million total units of the 13 Pro Max to be manufactured in this quarter.

We still don’t know the reason behind the unexpected demand for the iPhone 13 Pro series, but it is possible that the rumours and leaks of the iPhone 14 lineup might have convinced buyers to pick up the existing flagship model. Apple is going to offer the iPhone 14 series later this year, and most rumours seem to indicate the lineup is going to have incremental feature upgrades.

But the news falls in line with the estimated 10 per cent increase in iPhone shipments during this quarter.

Either way, Apple is hardly going to complain about the excessive demand and would be happily ready to match it with the supply, even though the next iPhone has already reached the production stage.

The figures are likely to become prominent during the next Apple quarterly call, when CEO Tim Cook could also highlight the reasons for the increased demand and how the company managed to make ends meet in that regard for consumers.

