Apple has released standalone accessories and discrete GPU options for its Mac computers in India. Customers can now purchase new-gen Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard Touch ID Numeric Keyboard via the Apple India website. Notably, the existing Intel-based Mac Pro can be equipped with AMD Radeon Pro W6900X, AMD Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX, and AMD Radeon Pro W6800X MPX GPUs in the country. The company is also rumoured to be working on M1-based Mac Pro units, but there’s no official word yet.

Starting with Apple‘s new keyboard models, there are three options in which two carry built-in touch ID. Whereas, the regular Magic Keyboard can work with iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later and iPhone and iPod touch with iOS 14.5 or later via Bluetooth. All three models of Magic Keyboard now feature new keys for Spotlight, Dictation, Do Not Disturb, and emoji. Unfortunately, the new-generation Magic Keyboard Touch ID and Magic Keyboard Touch ID Numeric Keyboard work with M1-powered Macs and users cannot use them with older-generation Apple computers. The duo also works with M1-powered MacBooks (MacBook 13 and MacBook Pro 13) and Mac Mini M1.

The Apple Magic Mouse works with Bluetooth-enabled Mac with OS X 10.11 or later and iPad with iPadOS 13.4 or later. The Magic Trackpad shares the same compatibility as the Magic Mouse. All new Magic accessories now include a USB-C to Lightning Cable for quick pairing and charging by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac. Previously, Magic accessories had a Lightning to USB Cable for connecting to a USB-A port. Moreover, the new Apple accessories are wireless and rechargeable, and the company says that users will get battery life for about a month.

In terms of pricing, the Apple Magic Mouse costs Rs 7,500, and the Magic Trackpad is available at Rs 12,500. The Apple Magic Keyboard, Magic Keyboard Touch ID, and Magic Keyboard Touch ID Numeric Keyboard cost Rs 9,500, Rs 14,500, Rs 17,500, respectively. Customers can also choose the EMI payment option via the website.

Moving to the new GPU options for the Intel-based Mac Pro, customers can now add AMD Radeon Pro W6900X, Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX, and Radeon Pro W6800X MPX. The Radeon Pro W6000-series MPX Modules each feature four additional Thunderbolt 3 ports and an HDMI 2 port, so as users add more graphics, they also get more connectivity with up to 12 Thunderbolt 3 ports. These GPUs also features Infinity Fabric Link, allowing up to four GPUs (two Duo modules) to connect at 84GB/s per link in each direction (168GB/s bi-directional bandwidth) – 5x faster than the PCIe bus. The latest GPU options replace the AMD Vega II MPX Modules and the AMD Radeon Pro Vega II MPX Module as well as AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX Module will no longer be available as a configurable option. Customers can still purchase them as a standalone kit.

In terms of pricing, the AMD Radeon Pro W6900X costs Rs 6,00,000, and the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX is available at Rs 5,00,000. The Radeon Pro W6800X MPX carries a price tag of Rs 2,80,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here