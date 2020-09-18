Apple India Online Store Announcement Logo Hides Many Apple Products; Can You Spot Them?

With the much-awaited Apple online store for India set to open its virtual doors on September 23, Apple’s confirmation comes with a mandala art logo that isn’t just a logo. The artwork hides within it many Apple products. How many could you spot? Look closely, and you will spot the following—the Apple iPhone 11 Pro series camera module, the Apple AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods, App Store, Apple Watch, Apple Music, Activity app, Photos app, the Settings app and the Apple Pencil. This is what I could spot, with my limited ability to stay focused! Actually, there are some microphones in there as well (Apple has really upped the game with the built-in mics in the recent MacBook Pro 16 and iMac 27-inch updates, for instance). Do I spot a HomePod in there as well, with what seem like boxes that usually signify shipping for online shopping? You can also check out the artwork here.

The Apple India online store goes Live on September 23 and will sell the company’s complete range of products and accessories, which includes the Apple iPhone line-up, the Mac computing device line-up, the iPad series’, Apple AirPods family, the Apple Watch, HomePod smart speaker and more. Just as Apple’s experiential standardization across the globe, the India store will also have the same premium experience that Apple stores deliver in other countries. The Apple online store for India, which will be available on Apple.com/in, will now join similar e-commerce platforms that Apple has in 37 other countries, including the US and UK. The online store will be Apple’s first direct retail presence in the country.

Apple’s complete line-up of iPhones, which include the latest generation Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Apple iPhone XR will be on sale. Apple will also offer a trade-in option which will allow you to exchange your existing iPhone or any other smartphone and get an instant discount quote on the purchase of your new iPhone—the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay.

Anyone purchasing an iMac 25-inch, iMac 27-inch, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 or the MacBook Pro 16 will also be able to take advantage of the Configure to Order option, which will allow you to pick and add upgrades for specifications such as processor, RAM, storage and graphics.

Ahead of the festive season, Apple will also offer gifting options as well as the ability to engrave text or emojis on Apple AirPods, Apple iPad and the Apple Pencil. Initially, engraving will be available in English as well as 7 Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu for the Apple AirPods, and English for the Apple iPad and Apple Pencil.

Alongside the Apple India online store will be the new Education Store, which will offer special discounts and pricing for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and other Apple products to teachers and students. There will also be special pricing for the accessories and the Apple Care+ extended warranty packages.