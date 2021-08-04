The Apple India Online Store has just received a brand-new look and also gets a new tab on the top navigation bar across the Apple India website. The new layout is now rolling out on desktop and mobile and lists all products that are currently on sale in India as well as the offers currently live. This will most certainly make it easier for users to navigate all the Apple products and accessories, something they had to do till now by heading to the individual product pages. Apple One subscriptions and Home curations are also listed. The new Apple India Online Store redesign is in line with the updates the Apple online stores are getting globally. This comes just days after the Apple online store for India added more payment options for users, and just under an year since the online store rolled out for India.

The new Apple India Online Store layout lists the larger product lines in horizontal navigation at the top of the page. These include the Apple Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, AirTag, Apple TV, HomePod Mini and Accessories. You will need to head to each of these for further product listings and prices according to variants. You also get to know on the new storefront itself about the education pricing options and the ability to customize your new Mac, for instance. This also gives a front of the line placement for accessories including MagSafe cases, wallets, wireless chargers as well as Apple Watch bands and straps.

There is also quicker access to online specialists for pre-purchase and support after buying, trade-in options when you are buying a new iPhone, adding emojis and text engravings to your AirPods and more. You will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages. These specialists will be able to help with support and pre-purchase guidance including delivery options, payment methods, configurations and more. Once you make the purchase and your order is delivered to you, Apple will be sharing invites for a post-delivery Personal Session with an Apple Specialist who can help with setting up the product as well as provide tips which can also be tailored specific to your requirements.

Just a few days ago, Apple added new payment options to the Apple India online store in addition to the credit card payment mode available till now—you can now pay using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay cards, and Net Banking as well. There are also EMI options available. There is also the trade-in option which will allow you to exchange your existing iPhone or any other smartphone and get an instant discount quote on the purchase of your new iPhone—the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay. Any smartphone will be eligible for this, and you can access this option on any iPhone listing page.

