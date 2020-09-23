Apple India Online Store Is Now Open With iPhone Trade-in, Mac Configure To Order & More

The much-awaited Apple India online store is now open for business. As expected, the complete range of Apple’s products and services are available in the online shop, and that includes the iPhone line-up, the Mac computing device line-up, the iPad series, Apple Watch, Apple AirPods family, HomePod smart speaker and more. There are category specific offers lined-up as well, including trade-in and exchange offers for the iPhones, localizations, the Education Store, Configure to Order your Mac computing devices, extended range of payments and EMI options, shopping assistance in English and Hindi and Apple Care+ services. At this time, you can buy the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone SE and the Apple iPhone XR. You can also take your pick from the Apple iPad line-up that includes the Apple iPad Pro 12.9, Apple iPad Pro 11, the new Apple iPad and the Apple iPad Mini, while the new Apple iPad Air is set to go on sale sometime in October. The complete Mac line-up and all other devices are also on sale.

The timing of the launch of the Apple India online store just ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals means the company will be able to cater to customers who may be looking to spend on this festive season. This is also the latest chapter in the India push for Apple, which over the past few weeks has given the government’s Make in India initiative a big boost by starting production of the latest generation iPhone SE as well as the flagship phones, the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max in India. Apple also produces the iPhone XR in India. Apple’s partners in India, Foxconn and Wistron are now manufacturing and assembling the iPhones at their facilities in the country.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time,” says Deirdre O'Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, while announcing the Apple online store for India. Apple will also be implementing the contactless delivery option for all orders that are placed and shipped across India. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery. Apple is partnering with Blue Dart for product shipment and expects all deliveries for orders to be completed between 24 hours and 72 hours from the time of payment.

The push for localized manufacturing and assembling, as well as the online retail presence, should combine to give Apple a big boost ahead of the festive season sales. The Apple online store for India will now join Apple’s ecommerce platforms in 37 other countries, including the US and UK. Till now, Apple relied on authorized distributors and retailers in India for offline sales as well as on online shopping platforms such as Amazon.in and Flipkart, which meant the company didn’t have complete control over the shopping, delivery and support experience for anyone buying Apple products.