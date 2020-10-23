Apple India Online Store Now Accepting Preorders For Apple iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Pro

Right on cue, the Apple India Online Store is now accepting preorders for the new Apple iPhone 12 and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. The two phones can now be preordered with deliveries for both starting October 31. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are the first iPhones of the 2020 line-up to go on preorders in India. The prices for the iPhone 12 start at Rs 79,900 while the prices of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro start at Rs 1,19,900. All storage and colour options for the Apple iPhone 12 and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro are available for preorder. According to estimates on the Apple India online Store, the deliveries for the iPhone 12 start October 31 while the deliveries for the iPhone 12 Pro Graphite and Silver colour options also starts on October 31 but the Gold and Pacific Blue versions start November 6.

The iPhone 12 costs Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant costs Rs. 84,900. The 256GB storage option for the iPhone 12 has been priced at Rs. 94,900 in India. This means, you can choose between the 64GB, 12GB and 256GB storage options as well as the Blue, Green, Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED colours. The iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB storage variant, Rs. 1,29,900 for the 256GB option, and Rs. 1,49,900 for the top spec 512GB storage option. This will be available in the new Pacific Blue as well as Graphite, Silver and Gold colour options. We tried checking out with the preorder for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, and at this time, the Apple India online store does not list any cashback offers for any credit cards, but does have the EMI options for most card payments.

There is the Apple trade-in option available as well, in case you want to give in your old smartphone as exchange for the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. You will get up to Rs 22,000 for your old phone in case you are buying the iPhone 12 and up to Rs 34,000 if you are buying the iPhone 12 Pro—the valuation depending on a variety of factors. The Apple trade-in option allows you to exchange your existing iPhone or any other smartphone and get an instant discount quote on the purchase of your new iPhone—the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay. Apple says that any smartphone will be eligible for this. To assess the condition of your phone and offer a trade-in value, the user will be asked some questions about their existing phone. In case what you confirmed about the phone you intend to give in exchange doesn’t match the phone when verified in person at the time of delivery of the new iPhone 12, you will need to pay a readjusted amount based on the new valuation for the transaction to be completed.

You have the option of adding the AppleCare+ coverage that includes accidental damage protection, battery coverage and priority access to Apple experts in case you need support for the iPhone. The AppleCare+ package for the iPhone 12 costs Rs 16,900 while the AppleCare+ package for the iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 26,900.

There will be a wide range of payment and financing options which will be available to customers. EMI options for credit and debit cards, card on delivery and RuPay cards will be accepted as payment methods. At this time, Apple is not offering cash on delivery (COD) as a payment option because of the contactless delivery requirements due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. RuPay is a domestic card payment service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and plays a critical part in the government’s push for digital transactions in the country. All orders placed on the Apple India online store will be shipped with contactless delivery as the standard option—and delivers will be available across India. Orders will not require a signature to confirm receipt of delivery.