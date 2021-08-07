Apple India Physical Store Launch Delayed Further Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Cupertino-based giant Apple has yet again delayed its plans to launch the first official retail store in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook had last year said that the physical stores would be open in the country starting 2021. However, a report from NDTV Gadgets 360 has confirmed that those plans have also been delayed, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple had launched its official online store in India last year, in September 2020.

Apple told NDTV that it has postponed the launch of its first physical store in the country, but did not give any specific details about the timeline of the stores arriving in the country. Earlier, a report in The Indian Express had confirmed the same development. There have been news about Apple’s offline stores coming to India since the past couple of years. Apple CEO Tim Cook had said last year that the company plans to set up its native presence in the Indian retail sector. Currently, the company sells its devices in the country through distributors who operate under a franchise retail network. Apple, however, wants to penetrate deeper into the market by establishing its own physical stores.

In January as well, Cook told Apple investors that the company has doubled its business in India in Q4 2020 after the onlien store was launched in the country. Cook had shown optimism in continuing the growth with physical stores as well. However, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have impacted Apple’s plans to just in India, but around the world as the company was forced to close most of its stores in key markets like the US and China. Cook had also recently said that there was a strong growth in emerging markets like India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here