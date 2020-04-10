TECH

Apple Introduces iPad-Based Learning Activities for Children at Home During Lockdown

Image for Representation (Reuters)

The program is designed to foster and support at-home learning for children ages 4 through 8 years old, or pre-kindergarten to second grade.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
As millions of children stay home owing to the new coronavirus pandemic while schools are closed, Apple has created 30 iPad-based educational activities for kids. The activities are designed to help at-home learning for children ages 4 through 8 years old, or pre-kindergarten to second grade. Some activities are personify something, capture a time-lapse video, see colour in slo-mo, go on a phone walk, storyboard your daily routine and find shapes in nature, etc.

"We've designed 30 Creative Activities for Kids — or for the whole family — as part of our ongoing effort to support at-home learning. We can't wait to see what you create,' tweeted Apple Education on Thursday. Explore 30 fun, constructive, and creative activities to do with built-in features of iPad (you can also use an iPhone).

Designed for children in grades PK–2, these activities can easily be tailored for the whole family, said Apple. Many activities tap into the iPad's camera and first-party apps.

"We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple's education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating," tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook. Some other fun activities go back in time (find an old photo, take a new picture, recreate the scene by using black and white filters to make it look like from the past) and write a love letter to the planet.

