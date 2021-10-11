Apple Introduces New Camera Features for iPhone 13 Pro Series With iOS 15.1 Beta 3

Apple has started rolling out iOS 15.1 Beta 3 for developers that brings loads of camera improvements to the new iPhone 13 Pro series. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the latest beta version brings ProRes video, a high-quality video compression format developed by Apple for use in post-production that supports video resolution up to 8K. It is widely used as a final format delivery method for HD broadcast files in commercials, features, Blu-ray and streaming. A screenshot highlights that users can capture videos in 1080p resolution at 60fps or 4K resolution at 30fps with iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max phones. However, the feature is available in the 128GB storage options.

As expected, videos recorded with ProRes Mode will be large in size, so users must transfer them to a storage drive. For reference, a minute-long video for a 10-bit HDR is roughly 1.7GB and 6GB for 4K. Moreover, while the ProRes toggle is switched on, the camera will display the maximum time available, as per the storage capacity, resolution, and frame rate. To enable the feature, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users will need to Settings > Camera > Formats > Toggle on “Apple ProRes."

Currently, the camera app on iPhone 13 Pro series automatically switches to macro mode when it gets closers to the subject. Although sometimes proven to be convenient, the automatic switch did not strike a chord with many users. As a result, Apple has introduced a new toggle in the camera settings, namely ‘Auto Macro’ with the beta version. Users can toggle on or off for automatic focus change.

With the previous beta builds of iOS 15.1, Apple was spotted to be working on the ability to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards to Apple Wallet. It makes it easier for iPhone users to quickly show their vaccination status at airports or other institutions when needed. As per Apple, the new feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states in the US) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key, and create a public key to verify your information.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.