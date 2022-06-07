Apple Introduces Passkeys To Help You Forget Using Passwords For Logins: What It Means

Apple is entering the passwordless era with the introduction of passkeys at the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. Apple, Google and Microsoft have joined the FIDO Alliance to ensure you can log in to accounts without using passwords.

And the passkeys on the Safari web browser give us a preview of how the company wants to make the passwordless logins a reality.

Apple wants people to switch to passkeys that are claimed to be hack-free, and they can’t be leaked either. Apple is storing the passkeys on the local device itself, which is secure behind end-to-end encryption.

Also Read: Apple Plays ‘Reverse Uno’, Price Of 2020 MacBook Air M1 Increased After Launch of New MacBook Air M2

Passwords are generally alpha-numeric with special characters included, but with passkeys, nobody knows the combination, making it harder for people to crack your digital accounts. And to make things further secure, Apple is integrating passkeys with Face ID or Touch ID (wherever available). It is not storing the passkeys on the cloud, which makes it safer than other applications, in case of a possible data breach.

Apple is bringing Passkeys to iOS and macOS which brings the whole Apple ecosystem into play. And since you have support for most Apple devices, cross-syncing becomes possible via the iCloud Keychain feature. The use of passkeys means you can log in through the web browser using your iPhone, and ditch the passwords for good.

In addition to Apple, Google and Microsoft have also started work on their respective passwordless mechanisms. Google shared the update at the I/O 2022 last month, and we expect the feature to roll out for users sometime next year.

Also Read: Apple, Google And Microsoft Ready To Support Passwordless Logins: All You Need To Know

Similarly, Microsoft also has a similar timeline for its own feature rollout. But Apple now has a clear advantage over these two technology giants, and passkeys show us the possibilities of account logins without passwords.

All these companies are bringing the feature to their respective products, so it would be intriguing to see if they can integrate the tool into cross-platform apps and services in the near future.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.