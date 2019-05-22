Apple Introduces The Fastest MacBook Pro Yet, And Insists The Keyboard Issues Are Fixed

Apple has announced the much-expected update for the MacBook Pro line-up, which makes these the most powerful MacBooks yet. The updated MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Pro 15 will now offer the options of the 8th generation and the 9th generation Intel Core processors. This means that for the first time ever, a MacBook Pro will be powered by an 8-core processor.As far as the pricing is concerned, the MacBook Pro 13 is now priced Rs 1,59,900 onwards and the MacBook Pro 15 will sport price tags from Rs 1,99,900. These prices are largely the same as before.Apple says that the 8-core variant will offer 40 percent more performance than the 6-core powered predecessor. The Turbo Boost speeds on the new Intel Core processors goes up as much as 5.0 GHz for the 15-inch MacBook Pro and up to 4.7. GHz for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro line-up retains the Retina Displays, with 500 nits of brightness as well as the support for the P3 wide color gamut and True Tone technology.“Now with 8-core processors for an incredible performance boost, along with its stunning Retina display, fast storage, all-day battery life and running macOS, MacBook Pro continues to be the world’s best pro notebook and we can’t wait to get it into our customer’s hands to see what they do next,” says om Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing.The biggest update could actually be the one that is perhaps unseen. Apple insists that the butterfly keyboard issues that have caused issues for many users globally, have now been fixed. While the new MacBook Pro line-up continues to use the same third generation Butterfly keyboard mechanism, Apple says that there has been a change of materials used in the construction, which should solve the issue. The company has not elaborated on the offending material, and what that has been replaced with instead.