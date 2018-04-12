Apple iOS 11.3 Update is Turning iPhone 8 With Third-Party Screens Useless

Apple's recent iOS update might pose a big problem to those using a second-hand iPhone 8 or one that was repaired from a third-party repair shop recently. As per a new report, Apple has withdrawn support for any third party iPhone 8 display in its latest iOS update, a big blow to those who might have got their iPhones repaired recently. The discrepancy is reported to be with the touch interface of the third-party displays, which, the new Apple iOS won't support anymore.In its latest iOS 11.3 update, Apple has introduced the ability to gain better information about the phone's battery performance to the iPhone users. As per a report, the same iOS update does not support the third party screens on iPhone 8. Users who had their iPhone 8's screen repaired or replaced by a third-party store are experiencing problems in their smartphone. The report mentions that while these users can see the content being displayed on the screen, they are not able to interact with it, meaning the touch functionality of the screens has been killed in the update.There is no issue with the third party displays though. The problem has been noted in a microchip that powers those displays. iOS 11.3 update has apparently withdrawn support for those power chips, rendering the displays useless.The iOS 11.3 update was released on March 29. iPhone 8 users affected by the update do not have anyway as of now to fix this problem. The only solution is to get their smartphone's screen replaced again from the Apple store. Any fix to this issue in a further update has not been announced by Apple till now.It is not sure if the move was intentional or just happened to take place in Apple's latest update. It is not the first time, however, that Apple iOS' update has stopped supporting a third-party component. A similar issue was faced in the third-party Touch ID buttons on iPhones back in 2016.