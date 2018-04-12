English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iOS 11.3 Update is Turning iPhone 8 With Third-Party Screens Useless
The latest iOS update withdraws support for third-party displays on the iPhone 8.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8. (Image: News18.com)
Apple's recent iOS update might pose a big problem to those using a second-hand iPhone 8 or one that was repaired from a third-party repair shop recently. As per a new report, Apple has withdrawn support for any third party iPhone 8 display in its latest iOS update, a big blow to those who might have got their iPhones repaired recently. The discrepancy is reported to be with the touch interface of the third-party displays, which, the new Apple iOS won't support anymore.
In its latest iOS 11.3 update, Apple has introduced the ability to gain better information about the phone's battery performance to the iPhone users. As per a report, the same iOS update does not support the third party screens on iPhone 8. Users who had their iPhone 8's screen repaired or replaced by a third-party store are experiencing problems in their smartphone. The report mentions that while these users can see the content being displayed on the screen, they are not able to interact with it, meaning the touch functionality of the screens has been killed in the update.
There is no issue with the third party displays though. The problem has been noted in a microchip that powers those displays. iOS 11.3 update has apparently withdrawn support for those power chips, rendering the displays useless.
Also read: Facebook's Zuckerberg Unscathed by Congressional Grilling, Stock Rises
The iOS 11.3 update was released on March 29. iPhone 8 users affected by the update do not have anyway as of now to fix this problem. The only solution is to get their smartphone's screen replaced again from the Apple store. Any fix to this issue in a further update has not been announced by Apple till now.
It is not sure if the move was intentional or just happened to take place in Apple's latest update. It is not the first time, however, that Apple iOS' update has stopped supporting a third-party component. A similar issue was faced in the third-party Touch ID buttons on iPhones back in 2016.
Watch: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress - Highlights
Also Watch
In its latest iOS 11.3 update, Apple has introduced the ability to gain better information about the phone's battery performance to the iPhone users. As per a report, the same iOS update does not support the third party screens on iPhone 8. Users who had their iPhone 8's screen repaired or replaced by a third-party store are experiencing problems in their smartphone. The report mentions that while these users can see the content being displayed on the screen, they are not able to interact with it, meaning the touch functionality of the screens has been killed in the update.
There is no issue with the third party displays though. The problem has been noted in a microchip that powers those displays. iOS 11.3 update has apparently withdrawn support for those power chips, rendering the displays useless.
Also read: Facebook's Zuckerberg Unscathed by Congressional Grilling, Stock Rises
The iOS 11.3 update was released on March 29. iPhone 8 users affected by the update do not have anyway as of now to fix this problem. The only solution is to get their smartphone's screen replaced again from the Apple store. Any fix to this issue in a further update has not been announced by Apple till now.
It is not sure if the move was intentional or just happened to take place in Apple's latest update. It is not the first time, however, that Apple iOS' update has stopped supporting a third-party component. A similar issue was faced in the third-party Touch ID buttons on iPhones back in 2016.
Watch: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress - Highlights
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- ISRO Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite
- CWG 2018: Mitchell Starc Hails Brother Brandon After High Jump Gold
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match