Apple iOS 11.4.1 Update Comes With USB Restricted Mode
The update brings with it a USB Restricted Mode which disallows third parties to break into a user’s iPhone.
Photo for representation only. (Image: News18.com)
Apple has released iOS 11.4.1 update along with updates for the HomePod (11.4.1), tvOS (11.4.1 and watchOS (4.3.2). As of now, only the iOS update has received a detailed release note. The update now brings with it a 'USB Restricted Mode' which disallows third parties to break into a user’s iPhone. The USB Restricted Mode stays on by default. If a user wishes to disable it, they will have head to the security settings and turn on the toggle to allow for “USB Accessories”. The feature, basically, locks down the data connection over the Lightning port one hour after the last time your iOS device is unlocked.
The updates can be downloaded on iTunes or OTA via Software Update Feature. HomePod devices would switch to the newer version automatically. Also, all the updates mentioned above are maintenance releases. For the watchOS update (4.3.2), users will have to load the Watch app on a Bluetooth-paired iPhone. The update for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K (11.4.1) can be had via the settings. Although the iOS 12 beta version is available to users, the next major update, iOS 12, will most come in September.
